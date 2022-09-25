PDS Planning Inc Has $700,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

