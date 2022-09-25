Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.0582 on Top Exchanges

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $13.48 million and approximately $504,936.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 231,725,335 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pendle’s official website is pendle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

