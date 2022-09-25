People’s Punk (DDDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $178,722.00

People’s Punk (DDDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One People’s Punk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. People’s Punk has a total market capitalization of $178,722.00 and $37,191.00 worth of People’s Punk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, People’s Punk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

People’s Punk Profile

People’s Punk launched on August 23rd, 2021. People’s Punk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. People’s Punk’s official Twitter account is @fractional_art. People’s Punk’s official website is fractional.art/vaults/0x8ca9a0fbd8db501f013f2e9e33a1b9dc129a48e0.

Buying and Selling People’s Punk

According to CryptoCompare, “This unique vault represents an accumulation of 1 digital art piece which are at the intersection of digital history and fine art collecting. Their creators were first of their kind pioneers, held in high regard by the community, whose works have been cemented as the pivotal influencers to the modern NFT.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as People’s Punk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire People’s Punk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy People’s Punk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

