Pepemon Pepeballs Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $284,579.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for about $20.33 or 0.00107553 BTC on exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $284,579.00 and $350.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs’ launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. The official website for Pepemon Pepeballs is pepemon.world. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

