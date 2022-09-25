Pera Finance (PERA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,891.00

Pera Finance (PERA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Pera Finance has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Pera Finance has a market capitalization of $106,149.49 and approximately $13,891.00 worth of Pera Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pera Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pera Finance launched on July 5th, 2021. Pera Finance’s total supply is 125,350,784 coins and its circulating supply is 35,776,125 coins. Pera Finance’s official website is pera.finance. The Reddit community for Pera Finance is https://reddit.com/r/perafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pera Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pera Finance is a multi-layered and sustainable trading & yield farming protocol integrated with a fully-decentralized daily trading competition.The PERA token is the proof of concept of our trading solutions, which aim to utilize DEX liquidity to a new level via yield farming for trader. PERA Token is designed via real data-fed analytical market models that cover a variety of different cases, to ensure a reliable financial ecosystem and sufficient returns (APYs) for its users.The PERA smart contract’s internal volume oracle enables DeFi platforms to include the volume data of their users as a parameter in their financial structure. Just as liquidity mining was the beginning of DeFi, the inclusion of traders in the yield farming structure will be the beginning of DeFi 2.0.The modular & scalable structure of the PERA sorting algorithm allows easy integration into projects of different sizes. The PERA sorting algorithm applies a unique filtering method to every transaction, reducing the high fees associated with sorting. The on-chain trading competition creates sufficient daily PERA volume and transaction fees to solve the long-term sustainability problem of traditional Tx fee-based yield farming protocols.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pera Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pera Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pera Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

