Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of PFGC opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,330. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

