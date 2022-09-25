Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.90.
Performance Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of PFGC opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,330. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,316 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
