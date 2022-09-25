PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PetroChina in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetroChina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PetroChina by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 427.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Stock Performance

PetroChina Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $2.657 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

About PetroChina

(Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.