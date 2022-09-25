Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $940,849.26 and $84.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00722073 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,130,806 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.