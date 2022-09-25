PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,677.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $244,941.42 and $39,677.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,504,440 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

