PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Reaches $0.0414 on Major Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $611,675.49 and $21,193.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,941.95 or 0.99981415 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00059048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005776 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00066449 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

