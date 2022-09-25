Pilot (PTD) Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pilot (PTD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Pilot has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Pilot has a total market capitalization of $298,738.00 and approximately $41,533.00 worth of Pilot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pilot coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pilot Profile

Pilot’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Pilot’s total supply is 82,982,691 coins. Pilot’s official Twitter account is @Pilotprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pilot is p.td.

Buying and Selling Pilot

According to CryptoCompare, “Pilot is a first over-lending protocol build by Pilot Lab based on Heco Chain, users can participate in liquidity farming with leverage through over-lending, enhancing to get more revenue in a certain time unit.Pilot Lab is an ecology system, which is focused on developing DeFi products, currently, it is created based on Huobi ECO Chain (Heco). PTD is the original project token, which can be shared with all the products from Pilot Lab.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pilot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pilot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pilot using one of the exchanges listed above.

