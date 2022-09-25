Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.18.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

