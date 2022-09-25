Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.40 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $78.20 million and $188,453.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00300348 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00110119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000988 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 194,035,644 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

