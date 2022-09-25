Pivot Token (PVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $792,738.00

Pivot Token (PVT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $137,066.91 and approximately $792,738.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,860.80 or 0.99996836 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006784 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00058933 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010604 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005752 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00065707 BTC.
Pivot Token Profile
PVT is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.
Pivot Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
