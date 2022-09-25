PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0009 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $508,684.25 and $59.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “Piction Network is creating a new peer to peer digital content ecosystem. It is disrupting the centralized models of content distribution dominated by extractive intermediaries. The intent is to build an ecosystem where all participants will co-exist for the healthy growth of the digital content market. Equality of opportunity should be guaranteed for many creators through low entry barriers. The final consumer should not go beyond simple purchasing but expand opportunities for the rights and participation of consumers in the content market.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

