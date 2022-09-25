PlatON (LAT) Price Down 6% This Week

PlatON (LAT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. PlatON has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $806,601.00 worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatON has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,463,179 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

