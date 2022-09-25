Playcent (PCNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,488.00

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $634,493.00 and $17,488.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071075 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10865723 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playcent’s official website is playcent.com.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.