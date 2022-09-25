Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Insider Activity

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.19% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $679,295. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

