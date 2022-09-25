Portal Price Up 72.2% Over Last Week (PORTAL)

Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Portal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Portal has a total market capitalization of $34,359.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Portal

Portal was first traded on April 20th, 2018. Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Portal’s official Twitter account is @contact2portal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Portal is www.project-portal.io.

Buying and Selling Portal

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal intends to build a virtual reality ecosystem based on blockchain technology. Portal refers to the “transposition Gate” and means that users will be provided with a through-type and immersive virtual reality experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portal using one of the exchanges listed above.

