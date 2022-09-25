Position Exchange (POSI) Market Capitalization Tops $7.80 Million

Position Exchange (POSI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Position Exchange has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $2.24 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Position Exchange has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Position Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Position Exchange

Position Exchange’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Position Exchange’s total supply is 91,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,580,052 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.

Position Exchange Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Position Exchange is a Decentralized Trading Protocol operating on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), that enables traders, liquidity providers and developers to participate in an open financial market with no barriers to entry. No authorization is required to use the open-source Position Exchange protocol. POSI is Position Exchange's native BEP20 token empowering its ecosystem. In addition to being a utility token and providing liquidity and trading incentives, POSI token is designed to facilitate and incite the decentralized governance of the protocol. As such, holders of POSI tokens accrue voting rights proportional to their holdings. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

