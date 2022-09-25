Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Power Integrations worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $45,206,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 319,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $29,382,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $27,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

