Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.50

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Premier Foods Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.0648 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.