Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,093 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $100.30 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.