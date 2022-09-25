Project Inverse Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $298,087.00 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse launched on February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,237 coins. Project Inverse’s official website is projectinverse.com. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

