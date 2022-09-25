Project Pai Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $298.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,052.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00604310 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00258436 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00050996 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005659 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Project Pai Coin Profile
Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,816,886,239 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,795,438 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.
Buying and Selling Project Pai
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
