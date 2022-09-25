Project Pai Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $298.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,052.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00604310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00604425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00258436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,816,886,239 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,795,438 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.