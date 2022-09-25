Project TXA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002528 BTC on exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $622,000.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,879.50 or 0.99989465 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059866 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005735 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00065727 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA (CRYPTO:TXA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,286,153 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Project TXA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TXA Ecosystem Project is a global decentralized project to build a new settlement layer that any exchange platform can use to support its settlement. Telegram | Medium “

