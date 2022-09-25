Propy (PRO) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Propy (PRO) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Propy has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $65.00 million and $8.51 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003457 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071412 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Propy’s official website is www.propy.com.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets.Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction.Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly.”

