ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

ProxyNode (PRX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $29,075.45 and $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00201579 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 193,583,576 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

