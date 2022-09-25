QuiverX (QRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,581.00

QuiverX (QRX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. QuiverX has a market cap of $478,879.00 and approximately $11,581.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuiverX has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One QuiverX coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About QuiverX

QuiverX’s launch date was October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for QuiverX is quiverx.io. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuiverX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX is a crowdfunding investment platform using cryptocurrency to have partial ownership of real-world assets, stocks and, digital investments.QuiverX is a utility token to pay for services on the website, promotions, advertisements, listings, and transaction fees. Users are incentivized to hold the utility token in order to get early access to investment opportunities, reduced network fees, and monthly rewards for being QuiverX holders, which are generated from a portion of advertisement and promotion fees.”

