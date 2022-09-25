Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Up 23.3% This Week

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $8.39 million and $28,592.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

