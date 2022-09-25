RamenSwap (RAMEN) Price Down 29.2% Over Last Week

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $5,366.27 and approximately $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002886 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011017 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
RamenSwap Coin Trading
