Rapids Trading 34.9% Higher This Week (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Rapids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapids has a market cap of $43,507.31 and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

