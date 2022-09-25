RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $776.33.

RTLLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €1,055.00 ($1,076.53) to €970.00 ($989.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $420.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.78. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $420.00 and a 1 year high of $1,037.07.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.