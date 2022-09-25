Raydium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.82 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Raydium has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $307.36 million and $7.82 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,978 coins and its circulating supply is 136,408,079 coins. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

