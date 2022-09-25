Realfinance Network (REFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $161,500.00

Realfinance Network (REFI) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Realfinance Network has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realfinance Network has a total market capitalization of $161,500.00 and approximately $22,989.00 worth of Realfinance Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realfinance Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011036 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Realfinance Network Coin Profile

Realfinance Network launched on February 28th, 2021. Realfinance Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Realfinance Network’s official website is exchange.realfinance.network/#/swap. Realfinance Network’s official Twitter account is @refi_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Realfinance Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refi is an investment network platform and financial services. Refi swap is a protocol that allows buyers and sellers to exchange their Bep20 tokens, Refi Tokens are a means of payment in this protocol later.”

