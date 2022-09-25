Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) One Day Volume Hits $487.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00006448 BTC on exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $487.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00261255 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About Receive Access Ecosystem
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
