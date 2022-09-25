Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Price Down 8%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $168.95 and last traded at $168.95. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.61.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day moving average is $189.18.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

