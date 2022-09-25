renBTC Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $18,790.55 or 0.99941819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $55.20 million and approximately $46.23 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071412 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10866367 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 2,937 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io/renvm. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

