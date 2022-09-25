Revomon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,816.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Revomon has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $55,816.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070824 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10827311 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revomon’s official website is revomon.io.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

