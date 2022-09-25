Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $190.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 406.57%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,859,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,311,254 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,659,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 906,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

