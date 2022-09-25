Ripio Credit Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,828.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $35,828.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014685 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

