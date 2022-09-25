Rise Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Rise has a total market cap of $101,705.78 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00042742 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WealthCoin (WEALTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006892 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 203,400,128 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

