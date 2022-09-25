Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Financial Contrast

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Nuvei’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.42 billion 4.91 $151.87 million $2.64 23.75 Nuvei $724.53 million 5.40 $102.29 million $0.51 54.33

Profitability

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvei. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 18.78% 27.06% 9.63% Nuvei 9.08% 9.12% 5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Nuvei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 3 2 0 1.88 Nuvei 0 4 10 0 2.71

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.07%. Nuvei has a consensus target price of $66.92, suggesting a potential upside of 141.49%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Nuvei on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

