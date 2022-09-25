Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

