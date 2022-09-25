Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ROVR opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $584.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rover Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,620,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

