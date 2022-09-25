Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Rover Group Trading Down 1.5 %
ROVR opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $584.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rover Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rover Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,620,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Rover Group Company Profile
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rover Group (ROVR)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.