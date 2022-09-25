Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$510,585.99 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total transaction of C$510,585.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$735,328.97.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86.

On Friday, July 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.42, for a total transaction of C$507,400.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at C$123.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$118.24 and a one year high of C$149.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.47.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$143.27.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

