Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells $5,185,001.25 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 125,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $5,185,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,321,113 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,911.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mario Germano Giuliani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 232,185 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $9,635,677.50.

On Friday, September 16th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 154,986 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $6,466,015.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46.

On Thursday, August 25th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $22,000.00.

RPRX stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

