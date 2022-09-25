Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $707,342.55 and approximately $1,594.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,860.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00150525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00280744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.77 or 0.00746349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.26 or 0.00605120 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2019. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,834,785 coins and its circulating supply is 40,717,473 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

