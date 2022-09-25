SafeBlast Trading Up 23.6% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $855,358.66 and $132,708.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,915.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00603252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00257748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00050820 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,553,096,633,449 coins. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

