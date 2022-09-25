Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $207.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CRM opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

